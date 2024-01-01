Convert OMR to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 Omani rials to Singapore dollars

5 omr
17.46 sgd

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = S$3.492 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08490.5011.4841.6190.96620.468
1 GBP1.18611.285107.2951.7591.9191.14524.266
1 USD0.9220.778183.4691.3681.4930.89118.878
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Singapore Dollar
1 OMR3,49212 SGD
5 OMR17,46060 SGD
10 OMR34,92120 SGD
20 OMR69,84240 SGD
50 OMR174,60600 SGD
100 OMR349,21200 SGD
250 OMR873,03000 SGD
500 OMR1.746,06000 SGD
1000 OMR3.492,12000 SGD
2000 OMR6.984,24000 SGD
5000 OMR17.460,60000 SGD
10000 OMR34.921,20000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Omani Rial
1 SGD0,28636 OMR
5 SGD1,43180 OMR
10 SGD2,86359 OMR
20 SGD5,72718 OMR
50 SGD14,31795 OMR
100 SGD28,63590 OMR
250 SGD71,58975 OMR
500 SGD143,17950 OMR
1000 SGD286,35900 OMR
2000 SGD572,71800 OMR
5000 SGD1.431,79500 OMR
10000 SGD2.863,59000 OMR