1 Singapore dollar to Mauritian rupees

Convert SGD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1 sgd
33,58 mur

1.00000 SGD = 33.58020 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1153970.90591.4680.78548483.17777.100054.594
1 IDR0.000064947710.00005883740.00009534310.00005101540.00540220.0004611320.00029837
1 EUR1.103851699611.620450.8669191.81577.837395.07109
1 AUD0.681210488.40.61711310.53507256.66064.836553.12943

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 SGD33.58020 MUR
5 SGD167.90100 MUR
10 SGD335.80200 MUR
20 SGD671.60400 MUR
50 SGD1679.01000 MUR
100 SGD3358.02000 MUR
250 SGD8395.05000 MUR
500 SGD16790.10000 MUR
1000 SGD33580.20000 MUR
2000 SGD67160.40000 MUR
5000 SGD167901.00000 MUR
10000 SGD335802.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 MUR0.02978 SGD
5 MUR0.14890 SGD
10 MUR0.29780 SGD
20 MUR0.59559 SGD
50 MUR1.48897 SGD
100 MUR2.97795 SGD
250 MUR7.44487 SGD
500 MUR14.88975 SGD
1000 MUR29.77950 SGD
2000 MUR59.55900 SGD
5000 MUR148.89750 SGD
10000 MUR297.79500 SGD