500 Singapore dollars to Macedonian denars

Convert SGD to MKD at the real exchange rate

500 sgd
21059.30 mkd

1.00000 SGD = 42.11860 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.82411.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9031.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.18531.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01089040.009442580.012021410.01591990.01764730.01011480.204028

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Macedonian Denar
1 SGD42.11860 MKD
5 SGD210.59300 MKD
10 SGD421.18600 MKD
20 SGD842.37200 MKD
50 SGD2105.93000 MKD
100 SGD4211.86000 MKD
250 SGD10529.65000 MKD
500 SGD21059.30000 MKD
1000 SGD42118.60000 MKD
2000 SGD84237.20000 MKD
5000 SGD210593.00000 MKD
10000 SGD421186.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Singapore Dollar
1 MKD0.02374 SGD
5 MKD0.11871 SGD
10 MKD0.23742 SGD
20 MKD0.47485 SGD
50 MKD1.18712 SGD
100 MKD2.37425 SGD
250 MKD5.93562 SGD
500 MKD11.87125 SGD
1000 MKD23.74250 SGD
2000 MKD47.48500 SGD
5000 MKD118.71250 SGD
10000 MKD237.42500 SGD