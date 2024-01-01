5000 Singapore dollars to Jamaican dollars

Convert SGD to JMD at the real exchange rate

5000 sgd
583755 jmd

1.00000 SGD = 116.75100 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.82281.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9021.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.18411.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01089050.009442720.012021510.01592010.01764760.01011490.204031

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 SGD116.75100 JMD
5 SGD583.75500 JMD
10 SGD1167.51000 JMD
20 SGD2335.02000 JMD
50 SGD5837.55000 JMD
100 SGD11675.10000 JMD
250 SGD29187.75000 JMD
500 SGD58375.50000 JMD
1000 SGD116751.00000 JMD
2000 SGD233502.00000 JMD
5000 SGD583755.00000 JMD
10000 SGD1167510.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 JMD0.00857 SGD
5 JMD0.04283 SGD
10 JMD0.08565 SGD
20 JMD0.17130 SGD
50 JMD0.42826 SGD
100 JMD0.85652 SGD
250 JMD2.14130 SGD
500 JMD4.28261 SGD
1000 JMD8.56521 SGD
2000 JMD17.13042 SGD
5000 JMD42.82605 SGD
10000 JMD85.65210 SGD