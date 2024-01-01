amount-spellout.1000 Singapore dollars to Haitian gourdes

Convert SGD to HTG at the real exchange rate

1.000 sgd
99.363,80 htg

1.00000 SGD = 99.36380 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1153970.90591.4680.78548483.20657.100054.594
1 IDR0.000064947710.00005883740.00009534310.00005101540.005404070.0004611320.00029837
1 EUR1.103851699611.620450.8669191.84757.837395.07109
1 AUD0.681210488.40.61711310.53507256.68034.836553.12943

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 SGD99.36380 HTG
5 SGD496.81900 HTG
10 SGD993.63800 HTG
20 SGD1987.27600 HTG
50 SGD4968.19000 HTG
100 SGD9936.38000 HTG
250 SGD24840.95000 HTG
500 SGD49681.90000 HTG
1000 SGD99363.80000 HTG
2000 SGD198727.60000 HTG
5000 SGD496819.00000 HTG
10000 SGD993638.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Singapore Dollar
1 HTG0.01006 SGD
5 HTG0.05032 SGD
10 HTG0.10064 SGD
20 HTG0.20128 SGD
50 HTG0.50320 SGD
100 HTG1.00640 SGD
250 HTG2.51600 SGD
500 HTG5.03200 SGD
1000 HTG10.06400 SGD
2000 HTG20.12800 SGD
5000 HTG50.32000 SGD
10000 HTG100.64000 SGD