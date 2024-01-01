1 Singapore dollar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

1 sgd
1,34 bam

1.00000 SGD = 1.34206 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 SGD1.34206 BAM
5 SGD6.71030 BAM
10 SGD13.42060 BAM
20 SGD26.84120 BAM
50 SGD67.10300 BAM
100 SGD134.20600 BAM
250 SGD335.51500 BAM
500 SGD671.03000 BAM
1000 SGD1342.06000 BAM
2000 SGD2684.12000 BAM
5000 SGD6710.30000 BAM
10000 SGD13420.60000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Singapore Dollar
1 BAM0.74513 SGD
5 BAM3.72562 SGD
10 BAM7.45125 SGD
20 BAM14.90250 SGD
50 BAM37.25625 SGD
100 BAM74.51250 SGD
250 BAM186.28125 SGD
500 BAM372.56250 SGD
1000 BAM745.12500 SGD
2000 BAM1490.25000 SGD
5000 BAM3725.62500 SGD
10000 BAM7451.25000 SGD