2000 Swedish kronor to Singapore dollars

Convert SEK to SGD at the real exchange rate

2.000 sek
261,71 sgd

1.00000 SEK = 0.13085 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.90590.7854846.7537110.167783.22131.32433.93605
1 EUR1.1038510.866917.4552511.223991.86381.461834.34295
1 GBP1.27311.1535218.599812.947105.9491.685975.00969
1 DKK0.1480670.1341340.11628211.505512.32230.1960810.582536

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Singapore Dollar
1 SEK0.13085 SGD
5 SEK0.65426 SGD
10 SEK1.30853 SGD
20 SEK2.61706 SGD
50 SEK6.54265 SGD
100 SEK13.08530 SGD
250 SEK32.71325 SGD
500 SEK65.42650 SGD
1000 SEK130.85300 SGD
2000 SEK261.70600 SGD
5000 SEK654.26500 SGD
10000 SEK1308.53000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 SGD7.64219 SEK
5 SGD38.21095 SEK
10 SGD76.42190 SEK
20 SGD152.84380 SEK
50 SGD382.10950 SEK
100 SGD764.21900 SEK
250 SGD1910.54750 SEK
500 SGD3821.09500 SEK
1000 SGD7642.19000 SEK
2000 SGD15284.38000 SEK
5000 SGD38210.95000 SEK
10000 SGD76421.90000 SEK