1 Swedish krona to Mexican pesos

Convert SEK to MXN at the real exchange rate

1 sek
1,68 mxn

1.00000 SEK = 1.68196 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:54
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9059690.7854826.7542310.168583.19461.324733.93562
1 EUR1.1037910.8670087.4552511.223991.82941.462224.34295
1 GBP1.27311.1533918.5988212.9456105.9151.686515.00912
1 DKK0.1480550.1341340.11629511.505512.31740.1961330.582536

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mexican Peso
1 SEK1.68196 MXN
5 SEK8.40980 MXN
10 SEK16.81960 MXN
20 SEK33.63920 MXN
50 SEK84.09800 MXN
100 SEK168.19600 MXN
250 SEK420.49000 MXN
500 SEK840.98000 MXN
1000 SEK1681.96000 MXN
2000 SEK3363.92000 MXN
5000 SEK8409.80000 MXN
10000 SEK16819.60000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Swedish Krona
1 MXN0.59454 SEK
5 MXN2.97272 SEK
10 MXN5.94544 SEK
20 MXN11.89088 SEK
50 MXN29.72720 SEK
100 MXN59.45440 SEK
250 MXN148.63600 SEK
500 MXN297.27200 SEK
1000 MXN594.54400 SEK
2000 MXN1189.08800 SEK
5000 MXN2972.72000 SEK
10000 MXN5945.44000 SEK