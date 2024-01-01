1 Swedish krona to Croatian kunas

Convert SEK to HRK at the real exchange rate

1 sek
0.70 hrk

1.00000 SEK = 0.69639 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:55
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Swedish kronor to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Croatian Kuna
1 SEK0.69639 HRK
5 SEK3.48197 HRK
10 SEK6.96393 HRK
20 SEK13.92786 HRK
50 SEK34.81965 HRK
100 SEK69.63930 HRK
250 SEK174.09825 HRK
500 SEK348.19650 HRK
1000 SEK696.39300 HRK
2000 SEK1392.78600 HRK
5000 SEK3481.96500 HRK
10000 SEK6963.93000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Swedish Krona
1 HRK1.43597 SEK
5 HRK7.17985 SEK
10 HRK14.35970 SEK
20 HRK28.71940 SEK
50 HRK71.79850 SEK
100 HRK143.59700 SEK
250 HRK358.99250 SEK
500 HRK717.98500 SEK
1000 HRK1435.97000 SEK
2000 HRK2871.94000 SEK
5000 HRK7179.85000 SEK
10000 HRK14359.70000 SEK