500 Swedish kronor to Croatian kunas

Convert SEK to HRK at the real exchange rate

500 sek
348,21 hrk

1.00000 SEK = 0.69643 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:57
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Croatian Kuna
1 SEK0.69643 HRK
5 SEK3.48214 HRK
10 SEK6.96428 HRK
20 SEK13.92856 HRK
50 SEK34.82140 HRK
100 SEK69.64280 HRK
250 SEK174.10700 HRK
500 SEK348.21400 HRK
1000 SEK696.42800 HRK
2000 SEK1392.85600 HRK
5000 SEK3482.14000 HRK
10000 SEK6964.28000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Swedish Krona
1 HRK1.43590 SEK
5 HRK7.17950 SEK
10 HRK14.35900 SEK
20 HRK28.71800 SEK
50 HRK71.79500 SEK
100 HRK143.59000 SEK
250 HRK358.97500 SEK
500 HRK717.95000 SEK
1000 HRK1435.90000 SEK
2000 HRK2871.80000 SEK
5000 HRK7179.50000 SEK
10000 HRK14359.00000 SEK