1.00000 SEK = 0.13129 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:49
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Canadian Dollar
1 SEK0.13129 CAD
5 SEK0.65646 CAD
10 SEK1.31291 CAD
20 SEK2.62582 CAD
50 SEK6.56455 CAD
100 SEK13.12910 CAD
250 SEK32.82275 CAD
500 SEK65.64550 CAD
1000 SEK131.29100 CAD
2000 SEK262.58200 CAD
5000 SEK656.45500 CAD
10000 SEK1312.91000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 CAD7.61665 SEK
5 CAD38.08325 SEK
10 CAD76.16650 SEK
20 CAD152.33300 SEK
50 CAD380.83250 SEK
100 CAD761.66500 SEK
250 CAD1904.16250 SEK
500 CAD3808.32500 SEK
1000 CAD7616.65000 SEK
2000 CAD15233.30000 SEK
5000 CAD38083.25000 SEK
10000 CAD76166.50000 SEK