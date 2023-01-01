50 Seychellois rupees to Vietnamese dongs

Convert SCR to VND at the real exchange rate

50 scr
86038 vnd

1.00000 SCR = 1720.75000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8670521.1038491.83341.462271.620670.92875918.7392
1 GBP1.1533311.2731105.9151.686491.869181.0711721.6127
1 USD0.9059250.785484183.19451.324711.468210.84138616.9764
1 INR0.01088930.009441540.0120210.0159230.01764790.01011350.204057

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 SCR1720.75000 VND
5 SCR8603.75000 VND
10 SCR17207.50000 VND
20 SCR34415.00000 VND
50 SCR86037.50000 VND
100 SCR172075.00000 VND
250 SCR430187.50000 VND
500 SCR860375.00000 VND
1000 SCR1720750.00000 VND
2000 SCR3441500.00000 VND
5000 SCR8603750.00000 VND
10000 SCR17207500.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Seychellois Rupee
1 VND0.00058 SCR
5 VND0.00291 SCR
10 VND0.00581 SCR
20 VND0.01162 SCR
50 VND0.02906 SCR
100 VND0.05811 SCR
250 VND0.14529 SCR
500 VND0.29057 SCR
1000 VND0.58114 SCR
2000 VND1.16229 SCR
5000 VND2.90571 SCR
10000 VND5.81143 SCR