10,000 vnd
5.54 scr

₫1.000 VND = ₨0.0005544 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:02
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9311.3511,376.761.37436.7157.125
1 AUD0.66310.6180.896912.9980.91124.338104.197
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,478.51.47639.412168.74
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,019.031.01727.164116.298

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Seychellois Rupee
1000 VND0,55441 SCR
2000 VND1,10882 SCR
5000 VND2,77204 SCR
10000 VND5,54408 SCR
20000 VND11,08816 SCR
50000 VND27,72040 SCR
100000 VND55,44080 SCR
200000 VND110,88160 SCR
500000 VND277,20400 SCR
1000000 VND554,40800 SCR
2000000 VND1.108,81600 SCR
5000000 VND2.772,04000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 SCR1.803,73000 VND
5 SCR9.018,65000 VND
10 SCR18.037,30000 VND
20 SCR36.074,60000 VND
50 SCR90.186,50000 VND
100 SCR180.373,00000 VND
250 SCR450.932,50000 VND
500 SCR901.865,00000 VND
1000 SCR1.803.730,00000 VND
2000 SCR3.607.460,00000 VND
5000 SCR9.018.650,00000 VND
10000 SCR18.037.300,00000 VND