amount-spellout.10000 Seychellois rupees to Indian rupees

Convert SCR to INR at the real exchange rate

10.000 scr
59.095,20 inr

1.00000 SCR = 5.90952 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8670291.1038291.83081.462251.620610.92871318.7341
1 GBP1.1533611.27311105.9151.686511.869161.0711421.6074
1 USD0.9059410.785477183.19361.324721.468190.84135916.9721
1 INR0.01088960.009441570.012020210.01592330.01764780.01011330.204007

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 SCR5.90952 INR
5 SCR29.54760 INR
10 SCR59.09520 INR
20 SCR118.19040 INR
50 SCR295.47600 INR
100 SCR590.95200 INR
250 SCR1477.38000 INR
500 SCR2954.76000 INR
1000 SCR5909.52000 INR
2000 SCR11819.04000 INR
5000 SCR29547.60000 INR
10000 SCR59095.20000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 INR0.16922 SCR
5 INR0.84610 SCR
10 INR1.69219 SCR
20 INR3.38438 SCR
50 INR8.46095 SCR
100 INR16.92190 SCR
250 INR42.30475 SCR
500 INR84.60950 SCR
1000 INR169.21900 SCR
2000 INR338.43800 SCR
5000 INR846.09500 SCR
10000 INR1692.19000 SCR