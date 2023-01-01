amount-spellout.1000 Indian rupees to Seychellois rupees

Convert INR to SCR at the real exchange rate

1.000 inr
164,30 scr

1.00000 INR = 0.16430 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:50
How to convert Indian rupees to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 INR0.16430 SCR
5 INR0.82149 SCR
10 INR1.64299 SCR
20 INR3.28598 SCR
50 INR8.21495 SCR
100 INR16.42990 SCR
250 INR41.07475 SCR
500 INR82.14950 SCR
1000 INR164.29900 SCR
2000 INR328.59800 SCR
5000 INR821.49500 SCR
10000 INR1642.99000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 SCR6.08647 INR
5 SCR30.43235 INR
10 SCR60.86470 INR
20 SCR121.72940 INR
50 SCR304.32350 INR
100 SCR608.64700 INR
250 SCR1521.61750 INR
500 SCR3043.23500 INR
1000 SCR6086.47000 INR
2000 SCR12172.94000 INR
5000 SCR30432.35000 INR
10000 SCR60864.70000 INR