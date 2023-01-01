amount-spellout.10000 Saudi riyals to New Zealand dollars

Convert SAR to NZD at the real exchange rate

10000 sar
4220.80 nzd

1.00000 SAR = 0.42208 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / New Zealand Dollar
1 SAR0.42208 NZD
5 SAR2.11040 NZD
10 SAR4.22080 NZD
20 SAR8.44160 NZD
50 SAR21.10400 NZD
100 SAR42.20800 NZD
250 SAR105.52000 NZD
500 SAR211.04000 NZD
1000 SAR422.08000 NZD
2000 SAR844.16000 NZD
5000 SAR2110.40000 NZD
10000 SAR4220.80000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 NZD2.36922 SAR
5 NZD11.84610 SAR
10 NZD23.69220 SAR
20 NZD47.38440 SAR
50 NZD118.46100 SAR
100 NZD236.92200 SAR
250 NZD592.30500 SAR
500 NZD1184.61000 SAR
1000 NZD2369.22000 SAR
2000 NZD4738.44000 SAR
5000 NZD11846.10000 SAR
10000 NZD23692.20000 SAR