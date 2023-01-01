20 Saudi riyals to Malawian kwachas

Convert SAR to MWK at the real exchange rate

20 sar
8961.08 mwk

1.00000 SAR = 448.05400 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:00
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Saudi riyals to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Malawian Kwacha
1 SAR448.05400 MWK
5 SAR2240.27000 MWK
10 SAR4480.54000 MWK
20 SAR8961.08000 MWK
50 SAR22402.70000 MWK
100 SAR44805.40000 MWK
250 SAR112013.50000 MWK
500 SAR224027.00000 MWK
1000 SAR448054.00000 MWK
2000 SAR896108.00000 MWK
5000 SAR2240270.00000 MWK
10000 SAR4480540.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Saudi Riyal
1 MWK0.00223 SAR
5 MWK0.01116 SAR
10 MWK0.02232 SAR
20 MWK0.04464 SAR
50 MWK0.11159 SAR
100 MWK0.22319 SAR
250 MWK0.55797 SAR
500 MWK1.11593 SAR
1000 MWK2.23187 SAR
2000 MWK4.46374 SAR
5000 MWK11.15935 SAR
10000 MWK22.31870 SAR