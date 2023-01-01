5000 Saudi riyals to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert SAR to MVR at the real exchange rate

5.000 sar
20.558 mvr

1.00000 SAR = 4.11160 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 SAR4.11160 MVR
5 SAR20.55800 MVR
10 SAR41.11600 MVR
20 SAR82.23200 MVR
50 SAR205.58000 MVR
100 SAR411.16000 MVR
250 SAR1027.90000 MVR
500 SAR2055.80000 MVR
1000 SAR4111.60000 MVR
2000 SAR8223.20000 MVR
5000 SAR20558.00000 MVR
10000 SAR41116.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Saudi Riyal
1 MVR0.24321 SAR
5 MVR1.21607 SAR
10 MVR2.43214 SAR
20 MVR4.86428 SAR
50 MVR12.16070 SAR
100 MVR24.32140 SAR
250 MVR60.80350 SAR
500 MVR121.60700 SAR
1000 MVR243.21400 SAR
2000 MVR486.42800 SAR
5000 MVR1216.07000 SAR
10000 MVR2432.14000 SAR