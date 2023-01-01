20 Rwandan francs to CFP francs

1.00000 RWF = 0.08555 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / CFP Franc
1 RWF0.08555 XPF
5 RWF0.42776 XPF
10 RWF0.85552 XPF
20 RWF1.71103 XPF
50 RWF4.27758 XPF
100 RWF8.55516 XPF
250 RWF21.38790 XPF
500 RWF42.77580 XPF
1000 RWF85.55160 XPF
2000 RWF171.10320 XPF
5000 RWF427.75800 XPF
10000 RWF855.51600 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Rwandan Franc
1 XPF11.68890 RWF
5 XPF58.44450 RWF
10 XPF116.88900 RWF
20 XPF233.77800 RWF
50 XPF584.44500 RWF
100 XPF1168.89000 RWF
250 XPF2922.22500 RWF
500 XPF5844.45000 RWF
1000 XPF11688.90000 RWF
2000 XPF23377.80000 RWF
5000 XPF58444.50000 RWF
10000 XPF116889.00000 RWF