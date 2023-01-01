500 Rwandan francs to Brazilian reais

Convert RWF to BRL at the real exchange rate

500 rwf
1.93 brl

1.00000 RWF = 0.00385 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Brazilian Real
1 RWF0.00385 BRL
5 RWF0.01927 BRL
10 RWF0.03854 BRL
20 RWF0.07709 BRL
50 RWF0.19272 BRL
100 RWF0.38543 BRL
250 RWF0.96358 BRL
500 RWF1.92716 BRL
1000 RWF3.85432 BRL
2000 RWF7.70864 BRL
5000 RWF19.27160 BRL
10000 RWF38.54320 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Rwandan Franc
1 BRL259.44900 RWF
5 BRL1297.24500 RWF
10 BRL2594.49000 RWF
20 BRL5188.98000 RWF
50 BRL12972.45000 RWF
100 BRL25944.90000 RWF
250 BRL64862.25000 RWF
500 BRL129724.50000 RWF
1000 BRL259449.00000 RWF
2000 BRL518898.00000 RWF
5000 BRL1297245.00000 RWF
10000 BRL2594490.00000 RWF