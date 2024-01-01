Convert PYG to XPF at the real exchange rate

1 Paraguayan guarani to CFP francs

1 pyg
0 xpf

₲1.000 PYG = ₣0.01468 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.50483.5430.92658.5811.3491.3740.783
1 AUD0.665155.5520.61638.9530.8970.9140.52
1 INR0.0120.01810.0110.7010.0160.0160.009
1 EUR1.081.62490.243163.2791.4571.4850.845

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guarani

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / CFP Franc
1 PYG0,01468 XPF
5 PYG0,07342 XPF
10 PYG0,14685 XPF
20 PYG0,29369 XPF
50 PYG0,73423 XPF
100 PYG1,46845 XPF
250 PYG3,67113 XPF
500 PYG7,34225 XPF
1000 PYG14,68450 XPF
2000 PYG29,36900 XPF
5000 PYG73,42250 XPF
10000 PYG146,84500 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Paraguayan Guarani
1 XPF68,09920 PYG
5 XPF340,49600 PYG
10 XPF680,99200 PYG
20 XPF1.361,98400 PYG
50 XPF3.404,96000 PYG
100 XPF6.809,92000 PYG
250 XPF17.024,80000 PYG
500 XPF34.049,60000 PYG
1000 XPF68.099,20000 PYG
2000 XPF136.198,40000 PYG
5000 XPF340.496,00000 PYG
10000 XPF680.992,00000 PYG