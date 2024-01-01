Convert PLN to MKD at the real exchange rate

50 Polish zloty to Macedonian denars

50 pln
711.23 mkd

zł1.000 PLN = ден14.22 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9250.78283.5410.8961,373.5210.61722.83
1 EUR1.08110.84690.2910.9681,484.511.47424.675
1 GBP1.2781.1831106.7861.1451,755.713.57129.183
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4410.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Macedonian Denar
1 PLN14,22460 MKD
5 PLN71,12300 MKD
10 PLN142,24600 MKD
20 PLN284,49200 MKD
50 PLN711,23000 MKD
100 PLN1.422,46000 MKD
250 PLN3.556,15000 MKD
500 PLN7.112,30000 MKD
1000 PLN14.224,60000 MKD
2000 PLN28.449,20000 MKD
5000 PLN71.123,00000 MKD
10000 PLN142.246,00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Polish Zloty
1 MKD0,07030 PLN
5 MKD0,35150 PLN
10 MKD0,70301 PLN
20 MKD1,40602 PLN
50 MKD3,51504 PLN
100 MKD7,03009 PLN
250 MKD17,57523 PLN
500 MKD35,15045 PLN
1000 MKD70,30090 PLN
2000 MKD140,60180 PLN
5000 MKD351,50450 PLN
10000 MKD703,00900 PLN