Convert PKR to MAD at the real exchange rate

20 Pakistani rupees to Moroccan dirhams

20 pkr
0.71 mad

₨1.000 PKR = د.م.0.03571 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92583.5440.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.2860.8453.9691.4854.05434.911
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2791.183106.81514.6961.7574.79641.302

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 PKR0,03571 MAD
5 PKR0,17856 MAD
10 PKR0,35712 MAD
20 PKR0,71424 MAD
50 PKR1,78560 MAD
100 PKR3,57120 MAD
250 PKR8,92800 MAD
500 PKR17,85600 MAD
1000 PKR35,71200 MAD
2000 PKR71,42400 MAD
5000 PKR178,56000 MAD
10000 PKR357,12000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Pakistani Rupee
1 MAD28,00180 PKR
5 MAD140,00900 PKR
10 MAD280,01800 PKR
20 MAD560,03600 PKR
50 MAD1.400,09000 PKR
100 MAD2.800,18000 PKR
250 MAD7.000,45000 PKR
500 MAD14.000,90000 PKR
1000 MAD28.001,80000 PKR
2000 MAD56.003,60000 PKR
5000 MAD140.009,00000 PKR
10000 MAD280.018,00000 PKR