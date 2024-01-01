5 Pakistani rupees to Indian rupees

Convert PKR to INR at the real exchange rate

5 pkr
1.50 inr

₨1.000 PKR = ₹0.2999 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92583.5240.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.2680.8453.971.4854.05434.912
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2791.183106.80614.6971.7574.79741.308

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 PKR0,29991 INR
5 PKR1,49952 INR
10 PKR2,99905 INR
20 PKR5,99810 INR
50 PKR14,99525 INR
100 PKR29,99050 INR
250 PKR74,97625 INR
500 PKR149,95250 INR
1000 PKR299,90500 INR
2000 PKR599,81000 INR
5000 PKR1.499,52500 INR
10000 PKR2.999,05000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 INR3,33439 PKR
5 INR16,67195 PKR
10 INR33,34390 PKR
20 INR66,68780 PKR
50 INR166,71950 PKR
100 INR333,43900 PKR
250 INR833,59750 PKR
300 INR1.000,31700 PKR
500 INR1.667,19500 PKR
600 INR2.000,63400 PKR
1000 INR3.334,39000 PKR
2000 INR6.668,78000 PKR
5000 INR16.671,95000 PKR
10000 INR33.343,90000 PKR
25000 INR83.359,75000 PKR
50000 INR166.719,50000 PKR
100000 INR333.439,00000 PKR
1000000 INR3.334.390,00000 PKR
1000000000 INR3.334.390.000,00000 PKR