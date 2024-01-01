5,000 Pakistani rupees to Indian rupees
Convert PKR to INR at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Pakistani rupees to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
|1 INR
|3,33439 PKR
|5 INR
|16,67195 PKR
|10 INR
|33,34390 PKR
|20 INR
|66,68780 PKR
|50 INR
|166,71950 PKR
|100 INR
|333,43900 PKR
|250 INR
|833,59750 PKR
|300 INR
|1.000,31700 PKR
|500 INR
|1.667,19500 PKR
|600 INR
|2.000,63400 PKR
|1000 INR
|3.334,39000 PKR
|2000 INR
|6.668,78000 PKR
|5000 INR
|16.671,95000 PKR
|10000 INR
|33.343,90000 PKR
|25000 INR
|83.359,75000 PKR
|50000 INR
|166.719,50000 PKR
|100000 INR
|333.439,00000 PKR
|1000000 INR
|3.334.390,00000 PKR
|1000000000 INR
|3.334.390.000,00000 PKR