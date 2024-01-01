Convert PHP to SAR at the real exchange rate

5,000 Philippine pesos to Saudi riyals

5,000 php
320.52 sar

₱1.000 PHP = SR0.06410 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3730.9251.50.7811,367.31156.767.24
1 CAD0.72810.6741.0930.569995.783114.1655.273
1 EUR1.0811.48511.6220.8451,478.4169.57.828
1 AUD0.6670.9150.61610.521911.312104.4814.826

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 PHP0,06410 SAR
5 PHP0,32052 SAR
10 PHP0,64103 SAR
20 PHP1,28207 SAR
50 PHP3,20517 SAR
100 PHP6,41034 SAR
250 PHP16,02585 SAR
500 PHP32,05170 SAR
1000 PHP64,10340 SAR
2000 PHP128,20680 SAR
5000 PHP320,51700 SAR
10000 PHP641,03400 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Philippine Peso
1 SAR15,59980 PHP
5 SAR77,99900 PHP
10 SAR155,99800 PHP
20 SAR311,99600 PHP
50 SAR779,99000 PHP
100 SAR1.559,98000 PHP
250 SAR3.899,95000 PHP
500 SAR7.799,90000 PHP
1000 SAR15.599,80000 PHP
2000 SAR31.199,60000 PHP
5000 SAR77.999,00000 PHP
10000 SAR155.998,00000 PHP