Convert PHP to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 Philippine pesos to Saudi riyals

10 php
0.64 sar

₱1.000 PHP = SR0.06411 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 PHP0,06411 SAR
5 PHP0,32053 SAR
10 PHP0,64106 SAR
20 PHP1,28212 SAR
50 PHP3,20531 SAR
100 PHP6,41062 SAR
250 PHP16,02655 SAR
500 PHP32,05310 SAR
1000 PHP64,10620 SAR
2000 PHP128,21240 SAR
5000 PHP320,53100 SAR
10000 PHP641,06200 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Philippine Peso
1 SAR15,59910 PHP
5 SAR77,99550 PHP
10 SAR155,99100 PHP
20 SAR311,98200 PHP
50 SAR779,95500 PHP
100 SAR1.559,91000 PHP
250 SAR3.899,77500 PHP
500 SAR7.799,55000 PHP
1000 SAR15.599,10000 PHP
2000 SAR31.198,20000 PHP
5000 SAR77.995,50000 PHP
10000 SAR155.991,00000 PHP