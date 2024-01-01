Convert PHP to MUR at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Philippine pesos to Mauritian rupees

10,000 php
8,156.11 mur

₱1.000 PHP = ₨0.8156 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
How to convert Philippine pesos to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 PHP0,81561 MUR
5 PHP4,07806 MUR
10 PHP8,15611 MUR
20 PHP16,31222 MUR
50 PHP40,78055 MUR
100 PHP81,56110 MUR
250 PHP203,90275 MUR
500 PHP407,80550 MUR
1000 PHP815,61100 MUR
2000 PHP1.631,22200 MUR
5000 PHP4.078,05500 MUR
10000 PHP8.156,11000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 MUR1,22608 PHP
5 MUR6,13040 PHP
10 MUR12,26080 PHP
20 MUR24,52160 PHP
50 MUR61,30400 PHP
100 MUR122,60800 PHP
250 MUR306,52000 PHP
500 MUR613,04000 PHP
1000 MUR1.226,08000 PHP
2000 MUR2.452,16000 PHP
5000 MUR6.130,40000 PHP
10000 MUR12.260,80000 PHP