Convert PHP to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 Philippine pesos to Mauritian rupees

100 php
81.60 mur

₱1.000 PHP = ₨0.8160 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:58
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3730.9251.5020.7821,367.75156.787.241
1 CAD0.72810.6741.0940.569996.285114.25.274
1 EUR1.0811.48511.6240.8451,479.02169.537.83
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.52910.58104.3764.82

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 PHP0,81600 MUR
5 PHP4,07999 MUR
10 PHP8,15998 MUR
20 PHP16,31996 MUR
50 PHP40,79990 MUR
100 PHP81,59980 MUR
250 PHP203,99950 MUR
500 PHP407,99900 MUR
1000 PHP815,99800 MUR
2000 PHP1.631,99600 MUR
5000 PHP4.079,99000 MUR
10000 PHP8.159,98000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 MUR1,22549 PHP
5 MUR6,12745 PHP
10 MUR12,25490 PHP
20 MUR24,50980 PHP
50 MUR61,27450 PHP
100 MUR122,54900 PHP
250 MUR306,37250 PHP
500 MUR612,74500 PHP
1000 MUR1.225,49000 PHP
2000 MUR2.450,98000 PHP
5000 MUR6.127,45000 PHP
10000 MUR12.254,90000 PHP