10,000 php
1,56,689 clp

₱1.000 PHP = $15.67 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:38
How to convert Philippine pesos to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Chilean Peso
1 PHP15,66890 CLP
5 PHP78,34450 CLP
10 PHP156,68900 CLP
20 PHP313,37800 CLP
50 PHP783,44500 CLP
100 PHP1.566,89000 CLP
250 PHP3.917,22500 CLP
500 PHP7.834,45000 CLP
1000 PHP15.668,90000 CLP
2000 PHP31.337,80000 CLP
5000 PHP78.344,50000 CLP
10000 PHP156.689,00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Philippine Peso
1 CLP0,06382 PHP
5 CLP0,31910 PHP
10 CLP0,63821 PHP
20 CLP1,27641 PHP
50 CLP3,19104 PHP
100 CLP6,38207 PHP
250 CLP15,95517 PHP
500 CLP31,91035 PHP
1000 CLP63,82070 PHP
2000 CLP127,64140 PHP
5000 CLP319,10350 PHP
10000 CLP638,20700 PHP