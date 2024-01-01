Convert PGK to RUB at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Papua New Guinean kinas to Russian rubles

10,000 pgk
2,31,768 rub

K1.000 PGK = руб23.18 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2991.4841.6230.96720.247
1 GBP1.18311.28106.8581.7561.921.14423.96
1 USD0.9250.781183.5051.3721.5010.89418.724
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Russian Ruble
1 PGK23,17680 RUB
5 PGK115,88400 RUB
10 PGK231,76800 RUB
20 PGK463,53600 RUB
50 PGK1.158,84000 RUB
100 PGK2.317,68000 RUB
250 PGK5.794,20000 RUB
500 PGK11.588,40000 RUB
1000 PGK23.176,80000 RUB
2000 PGK46.353,60000 RUB
5000 PGK115.884,00000 RUB
10000 PGK231.768,00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 RUB0,04315 PGK
5 RUB0,21573 PGK
10 RUB0,43147 PGK
20 RUB0,86293 PGK
50 RUB2,15733 PGK
100 RUB4,31466 PGK
250 RUB10,78665 PGK
500 RUB21,57330 PGK
1000 RUB43,14660 PGK
2000 RUB86,29320 PGK
5000 RUB215,73300 PGK
10000 RUB431,46600 PGK