250 pgk
299.71 ron

K1.000 PGK = L1.199 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:32
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Romanian Leu
1 PGK1,19883 RON
5 PGK5,99415 RON
10 PGK11,98830 RON
20 PGK23,97660 RON
50 PGK59,94150 RON
100 PGK119,88300 RON
250 PGK299,70750 RON
500 PGK599,41500 RON
1000 PGK1.198,83000 RON
2000 PGK2.397,66000 RON
5000 PGK5.994,15000 RON
10000 PGK11.988,30000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 RON0,83415 PGK
5 RON4,17073 PGK
10 RON8,34146 PGK
20 RON16,68292 PGK
50 RON41,70730 PGK
100 RON83,41460 PGK
250 RON208,53650 PGK
500 RON417,07300 PGK
1000 RON834,14600 PGK
2000 RON1.668,29200 PGK
5000 RON4.170,73000 PGK
10000 RON8.341,46000 PGK