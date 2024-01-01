2,000 Papua New Guinean kinas to Jordanian dinars

Convert PGK to JOD at the real exchange rate

2,000 pgk
368.994 jod

K1.000 PGK = JD0.1845 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2871.4831.6230.96720.256
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8841.7561.9211.14523.979
1 USD0.9250.781183.511.3721.5010.89418.735
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Jordanian Dinar
1 PGK0,18450 JOD
5 PGK0,92249 JOD
10 PGK1,84497 JOD
20 PGK3,68994 JOD
50 PGK9,22485 JOD
100 PGK18,44970 JOD
250 PGK46,12425 JOD
500 PGK92,24850 JOD
1000 PGK184,49700 JOD
2000 PGK368,99400 JOD
5000 PGK922,48500 JOD
10000 PGK1.844,97000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 JOD5,42014 PGK
5 JOD27,10070 PGK
10 JOD54,20140 PGK
20 JOD108,40280 PGK
50 JOD271,00700 PGK
100 JOD542,01400 PGK
250 JOD1.355,03500 PGK
500 JOD2.710,07000 PGK
1000 JOD5.420,14000 PGK
2000 JOD10.840,28000 PGK
5000 JOD27.100,70000 PGK
10000 JOD54.201,40000 PGK