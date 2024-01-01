Convert PGK to GEL at the real exchange rate

Papua New Guinean kinas to Georgian laris today

1,000 pgk
745.88 gel

K1.000 PGK = ₾0.7459 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:35
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.3021.4841.6220.96720.26
1 GBP1.18411.28106.9081.7561.9211.14423.986
1 USD0.9250.781183.5281.3721.5010.89418.741
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Georgian Lari
1 PGK0,74588 GEL
5 PGK3,72939 GEL
10 PGK7,45877 GEL
20 PGK14,91754 GEL
50 PGK37,29385 GEL
100 PGK74,58770 GEL
250 PGK186,46925 GEL
500 PGK372,93850 GEL
1000 PGK745,87700 GEL
2000 PGK1.491,75400 GEL
5000 PGK3.729,38500 GEL
10000 PGK7.458,77000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 GEL1,34070 PGK
5 GEL6,70350 PGK
10 GEL13,40700 PGK
20 GEL26,81400 PGK
50 GEL67,03500 PGK
100 GEL134,07000 PGK
250 GEL335,17500 PGK
500 GEL670,35000 PGK
1000 GEL1.340,70000 PGK
2000 GEL2.681,40000 PGK
5000 GEL6.703,50000 PGK
10000 GEL13.407,00000 PGK