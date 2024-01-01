amount-spellout.1000 Papua New Guinean kinas to Costa Rican colóns

Convert PGK to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 pgk
1,36,707 crc

K1.000 PGK = ₡136.7 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Costa Rican Colón
1 PGK136,70700 CRC
5 PGK683,53500 CRC
10 PGK1.367,07000 CRC
20 PGK2.734,14000 CRC
50 PGK6.835,35000 CRC
100 PGK13.670,70000 CRC
250 PGK34.176,75000 CRC
500 PGK68.353,50000 CRC
1000 PGK136.707,00000 CRC
2000 PGK273.414,00000 CRC
5000 PGK683.535,00000 CRC
10000 PGK1.367.070,00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 CRC0,00731 PGK
5 CRC0,03657 PGK
10 CRC0,07315 PGK
20 CRC0,14630 PGK
50 CRC0,36574 PGK
100 CRC0,73149 PGK
250 CRC1,82872 PGK
500 CRC3,65745 PGK
1000 CRC7,31489 PGK
2000 CRC14,62978 PGK
5000 CRC36,57445 PGK
10000 CRC73,14890 PGK