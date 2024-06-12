Papua New Guinean kina to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Costa Rican colóns is currently 136,707 today, reflecting a -0.718% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -1.136% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 138,827 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 136,706 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.572% decrease in value.