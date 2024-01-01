10 Papua New Guinean kinas to Colombian pesos

Convert PGK to COP at the real exchange rate

10 pgk
10,525.40 cop

K1.000 PGK = $1,053 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.291.4831.6220.96720.256
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8981.7561.9211.14423.982
1 USD0.9250.781183.5171.3721.50.89418.737
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Colombian Peso
1 PGK1.052,54000 COP
5 PGK5.262,70000 COP
10 PGK10.525,40000 COP
20 PGK21.050,80000 COP
50 PGK52.627,00000 COP
100 PGK105.254,00000 COP
250 PGK263.135,00000 COP
500 PGK526.270,00000 COP
1000 PGK1.052.540,00000 COP
2000 PGK2.105.080,00000 COP
5000 PGK5.262.700,00000 COP
10000 PGK10.525.400,00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 COP0,00095 PGK
5 COP0,00475 PGK
10 COP0,00950 PGK
20 COP0,01900 PGK
50 COP0,04750 PGK
100 COP0,09501 PGK
250 COP0,23752 PGK
500 COP0,47504 PGK
1000 COP0,95009 PGK
2000 COP1,90017 PGK
5000 COP4,75043 PGK
10000 COP9,50086 PGK