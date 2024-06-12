Papua New Guinean kina to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Colombian pesos is currently 1.052,540 today, reflecting a 1.166% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a 2.222% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.053,150 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 1.024,430 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.779% increase in value.