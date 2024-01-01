1 Papua New Guinean kina to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert PGK to BTN at the real exchange rate

1 pgk
21.75 btn

K1.000 PGK = Nu.21.75 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08190.291.4831.6230.96620.269
1 GBP1.18411.28106.9171.7561.9211.14424.001
1 USD0.9250.781183.5291.3721.5010.89418.751
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PGK21,75100 BTN
5 PGK108,75500 BTN
10 PGK217,51000 BTN
20 PGK435,02000 BTN
50 PGK1.087,55000 BTN
100 PGK2.175,10000 BTN
250 PGK5.437,75000 BTN
500 PGK10.875,50000 BTN
1000 PGK21.751,00000 BTN
2000 PGK43.502,00000 BTN
5000 PGK108.755,00000 BTN
10000 PGK217.510,00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BTN0,04598 PGK
5 BTN0,22988 PGK
10 BTN0,45975 PGK
20 BTN0,91950 PGK
50 BTN2,29875 PGK
100 BTN4,59750 PGK
250 BTN11,49375 PGK
500 BTN22,98750 PGK
1000 BTN45,97500 PGK
2000 BTN91,95000 PGK
5000 BTN229,87500 PGK
10000 BTN459,75000 PGK