Papua New Guinean kina to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Angolan kwanzas is currently 225,086 today, reflecting a 0.066% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.504% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 226,820 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 223,223 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.766% increase in value.