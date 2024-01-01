1 Papua New Guinean kina to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert PGK to AED at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to United Arab Emirates dirhams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kina
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 PGK
|0,95645 AED
|5 PGK
|4,78225 AED
|10 PGK
|9,56449 AED
|20 PGK
|19,12898 AED
|50 PGK
|47,82245 AED
|100 PGK
|95,64490 AED
|250 PGK
|239,11225 AED
|500 PGK
|478,22450 AED
|1000 PGK
|956,44900 AED
|2000 PGK
|1.912,89800 AED
|5000 PGK
|4.782,24500 AED
|10000 PGK
|9.564,49000 AED
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Papua New Guinean Kina
|1 AED
|1,04553 PGK
|5 AED
|5,22765 PGK
|10 AED
|10,45530 PGK
|20 AED
|20,91060 PGK
|50 AED
|52,27650 PGK
|100 AED
|104,55300 PGK
|250 AED
|261,38250 PGK
|500 AED
|522,76500 PGK
|1000 AED
|1.045,53000 PGK
|2000 AED
|2.091,06000 PGK
|5000 AED
|5.227,65000 PGK
|10000 AED
|10.455,30000 PGK