amount-spellout.1000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert AED to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
1,044.72 pgk

د.إ1.000 AED = K1.045 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:27
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 AED1,04472 PGK
5 AED5,22360 PGK
10 AED10,44720 PGK
20 AED20,89440 PGK
50 AED52,23600 PGK
100 AED104,47200 PGK
250 AED261,18000 PGK
500 AED522,36000 PGK
1000 AED1.044,72000 PGK
2000 AED2.089,44000 PGK
5000 AED5.223,60000 PGK
10000 AED10.447,20000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PGK0,95720 AED
5 PGK4,78599 AED
10 PGK9,57197 AED
20 PGK19,14394 AED
50 PGK47,85985 AED
100 PGK95,71970 AED
250 PGK239,29925 AED
500 PGK478,59850 AED
1000 PGK957,19700 AED
2000 PGK1.914,39400 AED
5000 PGK4.785,98500 AED
10000 PGK9.571,97000 AED