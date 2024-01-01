Convert PEN to XPF at the real exchange rate

10 Peruvian nuevo soles to CFP francs

10 pen
292 xpf

S/.1.000 PEN = ₣29.24 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.261.4831.6220.96720.274
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8591.7561.9211.14524.003
1 USD0.9250.781183.51.3721.5010.89418.756
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / CFP Franc
1 PEN29,23630 XPF
5 PEN146,18150 XPF
10 PEN292,36300 XPF
20 PEN584,72600 XPF
50 PEN1.461,81500 XPF
100 PEN2.923,63000 XPF
250 PEN7.309,07500 XPF
500 PEN14.618,15000 XPF
1000 PEN29.236,30000 XPF
2000 PEN58.472,60000 XPF
5000 PEN146.181,50000 XPF
10000 PEN292.363,00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 XPF0,03420 PEN
5 XPF0,17102 PEN
10 XPF0,34204 PEN
20 XPF0,68408 PEN
50 XPF1,71020 PEN
100 XPF3,42040 PEN
250 XPF8,55100 PEN
500 XPF17,10200 PEN
1000 XPF34,20400 PEN
2000 XPF68,40800 PEN
5000 XPF171,02000 PEN
10000 XPF342,04000 PEN