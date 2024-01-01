Convert PEN to UYU at the real exchange rate

250 Peruvian nuevo soles to Uruguayan pesos

250 pen
2,597.25 uyu

S/.1.000 PEN = $U10.39 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2661.4831.6230.96720.238
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8711.7561.9211.14523.961
1 USD0.9250.781183.5031.3721.5010.89418.721
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Uruguayan Peso
1 PEN10,38900 UYU
5 PEN51,94500 UYU
10 PEN103,89000 UYU
20 PEN207,78000 UYU
50 PEN519,45000 UYU
100 PEN1.038,90000 UYU
250 PEN2.597,25000 UYU
500 PEN5.194,50000 UYU
1000 PEN10.389,00000 UYU
2000 PEN20.778,00000 UYU
5000 PEN51.945,00000 UYU
10000 PEN103.890,00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 UYU0,09626 PEN
5 UYU0,48128 PEN
10 UYU0,96256 PEN
20 UYU1,92511 PEN
50 UYU4,81278 PEN
100 UYU9,62556 PEN
250 UYU24,06390 PEN
500 UYU48,12780 PEN
1000 UYU96,25560 PEN
2000 UYU192,51120 PEN
5000 UYU481,27800 PEN
10000 UYU962,55600 PEN