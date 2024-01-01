Convert UYU to PEN at the real exchange rate

2,000 Uruguayan pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

2,000 uyu
192.09 pen

$U1.000 UYU = S/.0.09604 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7211.4761.6180.9619.81
1 GBP1.18911.276106.6431.7541.9231.14123.546
1 USD0.9310.783183.5471.3741.5070.89418.446
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 UYU0,09604 PEN
5 UYU0,48022 PEN
10 UYU0,96044 PEN
20 UYU1,92087 PEN
50 UYU4,80218 PEN
100 UYU9,60436 PEN
250 UYU24,01090 PEN
500 UYU48,02180 PEN
1000 UYU96,04360 PEN
2000 UYU192,08720 PEN
5000 UYU480,21800 PEN
10000 UYU960,43600 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Uruguayan Peso
1 PEN10,41190 UYU
5 PEN52,05950 UYU
10 PEN104,11900 UYU
20 PEN208,23800 UYU
50 PEN520,59500 UYU
100 PEN1.041,19000 UYU
250 PEN2.602,97500 UYU
500 PEN5.205,95000 UYU
1000 PEN10.411,90000 UYU
2000 PEN20.823,80000 UYU
5000 PEN52.059,50000 UYU
10000 PEN104.119,00000 UYU