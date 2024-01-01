Convert PEN to TND at the real exchange rate

2,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Tunisian dinars

2,000 pen
1,655.490 tnd

S/.1.000 PEN = DT0.8277 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2611.4831.6230.96720.239
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8721.7561.9211.14523.964
1 USD0.9250.781183.5131.3721.5010.89418.726
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Tunisian Dinar
1 PEN0,82775 TND
5 PEN4,13873 TND
10 PEN8,27745 TND
20 PEN16,55490 TND
50 PEN41,38725 TND
100 PEN82,77450 TND
250 PEN206,93625 TND
500 PEN413,87250 TND
1000 PEN827,74500 TND
2000 PEN1.655,49000 TND
5000 PEN4.138,72500 TND
10000 PEN8.277,45000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TND1,20810 PEN
5 TND6,04050 PEN
10 TND12,08100 PEN
20 TND24,16200 PEN
50 TND60,40500 PEN
100 TND120,81000 PEN
250 TND302,02500 PEN
500 TND604,05000 PEN
1000 TND1.208,10000 PEN
2000 TND2.416,20000 PEN
5000 TND6.040,50000 PEN
10000 TND12.081,00000 PEN