Peruvian nuevo sol to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Philippine pesos is currently 15,533 today, reflecting a -0.191% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.867% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 15,674 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 15,433 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.644% increase in value.