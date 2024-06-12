Peruvian nuevo sol to Namibian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Namibian dollars is currently 4,878 today, reflecting a -0.929% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -3.514% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Namibian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 5,061 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 4,841 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.032% decrease in value.