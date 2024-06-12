Peruvian nuevo sol to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 10,414 today, reflecting a 0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.544% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 10,522 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 10,368 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.783% increase in value.