1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert PEN to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 pen
80.23 lkr

S/.1.000 PEN = Sr80.23 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:18
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PEN80,23390 LKR
5 PEN401,16950 LKR
10 PEN802,33900 LKR
20 PEN1.604,67800 LKR
50 PEN4.011,69500 LKR
100 PEN8.023,39000 LKR
250 PEN20.058,47500 LKR
500 PEN40.116,95000 LKR
1000 PEN80.233,90000 LKR
2000 PEN160.467,80000 LKR
5000 PEN401.169,50000 LKR
10000 PEN802.339,00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 LKR0,01246 PEN
5 LKR0,06232 PEN
10 LKR0,12464 PEN
20 LKR0,24927 PEN
50 LKR0,62318 PEN
100 LKR1,24636 PEN
250 LKR3,11590 PEN
500 LKR6,23180 PEN
1000 LKR12,46360 PEN
2000 LKR24,92720 PEN
5000 LKR62,31800 PEN
10000 LKR124,63600 PEN